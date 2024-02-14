NSD Embodies Qatar Vision In Human And Society Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) participated in the activities of the National Sport Day (NSD) 2024, organised this year under the slogan“The Choice Is Yours” as part of the QFMA's concern to take apart in all activities and events that constitute an added value to the local community, and contain purposeful messages that help stimulate and spread the positive spirit which has always distinguished Qatar at various levels regionally and internationally.

The QFMA's participation was represented in organising various sports games and activities in 5/6 Park, including team and individual sports, in the presence and participation of the QFMA's officials and employees, led by Tamy Bin Ahmad Al Binali, the QFMA's CEO.

The sport activities, attended by the QFMA's employees' family members, included walking within the 5/6 Park tracks, organising football and volleyball matches, in addition to practicing individual sports activities such as tug of war, cycling and weightlifting.

Commenting on the QFMA's participation in the NSD activities, Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al Binali said that the NSD reflects the great concern that Qatar attaches, under the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to human health and building a vibrant, active and productive society able to secure the present and future of generations, pointing out that the goal of designating Tuesday of the 2nd week of February of each year to be a sports day for the State, which is to establish the culture of practicing sports as a daily behavior and a way of life, in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle brings benefits to

the individual and

society.

Dr. Al Binali said that Qatar is keen to raise the status of sports with its moral and humanitarian values and many health benefits, and to educate citizens and residents about the importance of sport in daily life, which contributes to encouraging them to practice it as a daily behavior and a model of life, not only during the sports day, as sport has many benefits on human health physically, spiritually and mentally.

Dr. Al Binali added that the NSD is an important occasion, and an opportunity to recall the importance of sport for human health, explaining that the QFMA participation in such day comes from its belief in the importance of this event for the health of all, especially since the NSD reflects the vision of the wise leadership in building people and community, and it represents an important message to make sport a part of the culture and life of the people of Qatar.

Al Binali stated that Qatar's hosting AFC Cup should be an incentive to promote sticking to sports practice in our daily lives, and to make the celebrating of the NSD an annual event moves us to wider horizons dominated by sports as an irreplaceable lifestyle and behavior.

Dr. Al Binali expressed his firm belief that when sport turns into a lifestyle and daily practice for all members of community, it will undoubtedly raise their physical fitness to advanced levels, because sport represents the backbone of the individual's health and capacity-building, which is the most precious wealth in Qatar.

The celebration of the NSD, which has become an annual tradition since 2011, aims to promote sports in general and its importance in human life, and educate the local community on ways to reduce health risks related to a sedentary lifestyle.