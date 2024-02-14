Anushka Sen Gives Sneak Peek Into Her ‘Valentine’, Says ‘New Beginnings’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The 'Baal Veer' fame young diva Anushka Sen, who is currently riding high on both professional and personal front, on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her valentine, and it is nothing but her new project.

Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen smiling ear to ear while posing alongside a video camera.

Draped in a vibrant multicoloured dress, the 'Jhansi Ki Rani' star exudes infectious energy as she gazes playfully at the camera, effortlessly striking candid poses.

With a wink, Anushka crafted a heart shape with her hands, hinting at the passion and enthusiasm she brings to her new project.

The last picture shows a sneak peek into the muhurat puja. However, the young actress did not disclose the details about her project.

The post is captioned as:“My Valentine #newbeginnings”, followed by a white heart and evil eye emoji.

Few days back, Anushka, who is just 21-year-old had shared a happy news with her fans, as she purchased a luxurious house in the city of dreams -- Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen as the contestant in the stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 11.

--IANS

sp/prw