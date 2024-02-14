Moscow claims Estonia applies psychological pressure on Russian inhabitants

(MENAFN) Amidst the backdrop of the upcoming Russian presidential election in March, Moscow's charge d'affaires in Estonia, Lenar Salimullin, has accused Estonian officials and media of exerting "psychological pressure" on Russian nationals residing in the country. In an interview with RIA Novosti published on Saturday, Salimullin expressed concern over what he perceives as a campaign to influence voter turnout by labeling the election as "illegitimate."



Salimullin condemned the hostile rhetoric emanating from several Estonian officials who have openly criticized the Russian presidential election, with some even suggesting the possibility of banning local Russian residents from participating. Despite these calls, Salimullin affirmed that Russian citizens in Estonia would be guaranteed their fundamental constitutional right to vote.



The Moscow diplomat highlighted the escalating hostile rhetoric, noting that various local media outlets have issued warnings to Russians about the upcoming election. Some reports have gone as far as equating participation in the election with "support of mass falsifications" and "aggression against Ukraine." Salimullin asserted that such information is deliberately crafted to intimidate people and diminish the voter turnout at the polling station in the Russian embassy in Tallinn.



The accusations of psychological pressure come at a time when tensions are already heightened between Russia and some Western countries, particularly in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. The Estonian Reform Party MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, a former intelligence chief, acknowledged the legal challenges of barring Russians in Estonia from participating in the election, suggesting that such a move could have questionable legal standing and potentially lead to retaliatory measures.



