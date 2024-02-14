Energy Security Specialist: Development Of Gas Resources In ACG Enhances Global Energy Resilience

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyye Shahin Read more
As reported by bp's vice president for wells in Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye, Jim O'Leary, it might take up to 12 months to
assess the gas volumes in the deep layers in the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field block (ACG) in the Azerbaijani sector
of the Caspian Sea.
"We hope that there are good reserves. We are hopeful for that.
That is why we will drill two production wells," Jim O'Leary
said.
According to him, based on the assessment of the data received
from the first well and another well to be drilled, it will be
possible to estimate approximately how many gas reserves ACG has in
the deep layers. This process might take up to 10-12 months.
It should be noted that on February 7, 2023, drilling of a new
assessment well was commenced in order to collect information about
the deep gas layers under the operational oil field in ACG, and
that well was completed in April last year.
In addition, in the second half of this year, bp plans to start
drilling the first production well within the framework of the
development of deep gas layers in ACG. The first gas is expected to
be extracted at the beginning of next year.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, John
Roberts, Energy Security Specialist at Atlantic Council,
highlighted the significance of assessing gas volumes in the deep
layers of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block in the
Caspian Sea.
“The significance of assessing gas volumes in the deep layers of
the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block in the Caspian Sea lies
in its potential to unlock previously untapped resources. These
deep layers represent a critical aspect of the field's reservoir,
and accurately assessing the gas volumes therein is essential for
optimising production strategies and maximising the economic
benefits for stakeholders involved.”
He answered the question,“What factors contribute to the
estimation process of gas reserves in the deep layers, and why does
it take up to 12 months?” in this way.
“Several factors contribute to the estimation process of gas
reserves in the deep layers. These include the geological
complexity of the reservoir, data acquisition challenges, and the
need for comprehensive analysis and interpretation of seismic data.
Additionally, the estimation process involves rigorous modelling
and simulation techniques. The lengthy duration, up to 12 months,
is primarily due to the meticulousness required in integrating
various data sources and conducting thorough evaluations to ensure
the accuracy and reliability of the estimates.”
According to John Roberts, the drilling of production wells
plays a crucial role in the overall assessment of gas reserves in
the ACG field block.
“By drilling into the deep layers, operators can directly access
the reservoir and gather essential data on its characteristics,
such as pressure, composition, and flow rates. This information is
invaluable for refining reservoir models, validating reserve
estimates, and informing production strategies.”
An international expert emphasised that the expected outcomes or
projections for gas extraction from the deep layers in ACG are
contingent on various factors, including the results of drilling
operations and reservoir performance.
“Nonetheless, based on preliminary assessments and exploration
activities, there is optimism regarding the significant potential
for gas extraction from these deep layers. The timeline for
drilling the first production well will provide crucial insights
into the feasibility and productivity of extracting gas from these
reservoirs.”
“The assessment of gas reserves in ACG aligns with global trends
in gas demand and geopolitical uncertainties by contributing to
diversifying energy supplies and enhancing energy security. As the
world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, natural gas
continues to play a pivotal role in meeting energy needs while
reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, the development of new gas
resources such as those in the ACG field block can mitigate
geopolitical risks associated with over-reliance on specific energy
suppliers or transit routes, thereby enhancing energy resilience on
a global scale," John Roberts added.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107849334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.