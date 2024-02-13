Egyptian President Calls For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 14 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, urged yesterday, for efforts to reach a ceasefire and protect civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Sisi made the remarks, during two separate meetings here with visiting Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Burns, during the meeting, expressed appreciation for Egypt's“tireless efforts” to advance calm in the Gaza Strip, reach a ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The two sides agreed to maintain consultation and coordination to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilians, and effectuate the two-state solution.

During the meeting between the Qatari prime minister and the Egyptian president, the two sides warned of“the extreme danger of the escalation of operations” in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, saying, it would exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe.

A quadrilateral security meeting, attended by Egypt, the U.S., Qatar, and Israel, kicked off yesterday in Cairo, to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap.

Israel is preparing a military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million Palestinians live, the majority of whom are displaced.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that,“only continued military pressure, until total victory,” could lead to the release of more hostages. Benny Gantz, a member of Netanyahu's wartime Cabinet, affirmed that“a large-scale operation in Rafah, is not in question.”

Israel has been waging a massive military campaign against Hamas in Gaza since Oct 7, last year, after the latter's surprise attack on southern Israel. The Israeli blockade and bombardment of Gaza have so far killed 28,473 Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.– NNN-MENA

