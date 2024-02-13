Campbell And Sovos Brands Certify Substantial Compliance With Second Request From FTC; Begins The Start Of 30-Day Waiting Period

The certification of substantial compliance triggers the start of a 30-day waiting period which is expected to expire on March 11, 2024, after which the sale can be finalized. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the companies expect to complete the transaction within days of the March 11, 2024 expiration date.

“We're excited to be one step closer to completing the acquisition and welcoming the talented Sovos Brands employees to Campbell's team,” said Campbell's President and CEO Mark Clouse.“The Sovos Brands portfolio strengthens our Meals & Beverages division, and paired with our fast-growing Snacks division, will create one of the best portfolios in the industry and make Campbell one of the most dependable, growth-oriented names in food.”

“We are delighted to reach this critically important milestone in the completion of the acquisition. We remain highly confident in Campbell's ability to continue bringing our products to more households and further building on our track record as one of the fastest growing food companies of scale in the United States,” commented Todd Lachman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovos Brands, Inc.

About Campbell

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit .

About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The company's product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao's, Michael Angelo's and noosa. All Sovos Brands' products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit

