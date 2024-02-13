Türkiye's Technology Minister Hails Opening Of New Chapter For Country In Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's industry and technology minister hailed the return on
Monday of the country's first astronaut from a mission to the
International Space Station (ISS), saying a new chapter in space
science and technologies has opened for the nation, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Speaking at the arrival ceremony for Alper Gezeravci in the
capital Ankara, Mehmet Fatih Kacir said his space mission was the
just the beginning.
"Within the scope of the mission, 13 scientific experiments
prepared by Turkish scientists were successfully completed by our
astronaut under microgravity conditions in the laboratory
infrastructure on the International Space Station,” Kacir said.
"Our first crewed space science mission will bring significant
gains to the research conducted by our scientists in the
disciplines of biology, medicine, genetics, physics and materials
science."
In the experiments carried out by Gezeravci, the effects of
microgravity and other conditions in space on human health,
physiology and the immune system were investigated, he added.
He said the greatest result of this historical mission was the
message it presented to Turkish youth and children to give them
self-confidence.
Targets
Kacir also emphasized the country's targets in the field.
"We will carefully evaluate the outcomes of the scientific
experiments of our crewed space science mission and provide the
necessary support to continue this research.
"We will finalize preparations for our next astronaut mission
and ensure that our second astronaut will conduct scientific
experiments on a suborbital flight. We will initiate programs to
conduct further scientific research on the ISS and strengthen
international cooperation," he added.
Kacir also said they would evaluate possible international
collaborations for other crewed space missions and that they would
initiate research and development programs for the development of
space stations and other systems used in space missions.
He said the country would also establish a space technology
development zone in Ankara and develop the space industry and
attain a larger share of the global space economy, which reaches
$600 billion annually.
Türkiye will continue its independent access to space programs,
its projects to develop launch rockets will continue, and it will
establish a spaceport with international cooperation by 2030, Kacir
said.
"We will realize our moon program. We will reach the moon with a
spacecraft designed and built by our own engineers and scientists,
with a propulsion system developed with national capabilities," he
said.
By realizing the regional positioning and timing system project,
Türkiye will achieve a strategic gain that will strengthen its
technological independence in the defense industry and civilian
areas, he noted.
He added that by completing the Eastern Anatolia Observatory
Project, Türkiye will have the most advanced telescope in its
region.
Türkiye to get share in space activities
Gezeravci said at the press conference that "with the education
provided to me by my country and the capabilities it has given me,
I have accomplished this mission.”
"The strong will of our president and all the institutions of
our state, like the perfectly functioning cogs of a wheel, did not
allow any disruptions," he added.
He expressed his gratitude to the employees of the Turkish
Ministry of Industry and Technology, Turkish Space Agency and the
Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye, which
managed the preparation process.
"Türkiye will get the share it deserves in space activities. No
one should have any doubts," he added.
Journey
Gezeravci joined Italian, Spanish and Swedish astronauts on the
Axiom-3 Mission, which was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space
Center in Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Its crew docked at the ISS the next day. During their
over-two-week stay on the station, Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Force
pilot, and his three crewmates carried out over 30 scientific
experiments, around half of them by Gezeravci himself.
The capsule undocked from the International Space Station on
Feb. 7 and began its return to Earth.
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule, carrying the crew, splashed down
successfully on Saturday off the coast of Florida.
