UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary
presidential election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best
wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential
election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best
wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of
the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President of the United Arab Emirates
MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107848196
