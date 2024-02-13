               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/13/2024 3:11:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on your victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and extend my best wishes for progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President of the United Arab Emirates

MENAFN13022024000195011045ID1107848196

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search