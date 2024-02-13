Specialty PACS Market Emerging Technologies: A Comprehensive Overview | CAGR 5.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty PACS Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Canon, Escalon Medical, EyePACS, IBM, INFINITT Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, McKesson, Novarad, Onex (Carestream Health), Siemens.



Specialty PACS Market Statistics: The global specialty PACS market size is projected to reach $4,485.96 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Specialty PACS Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Digitalization in Healthcare: The increasing shift from traditional film-based systems to digital medical imaging has led to a surge in demand for PACS, as they enable the storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital images within healthcare systems.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in imaging technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging, higher resolution scans, and AI-powered image analysis, are driving the need for more sophisticated PACS solutions capable of handling and analyzing complex data.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based PACS: The adoption of cloud-based PACS solutions is on the rise due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and improved accessibility. They allow for remote access to medical images, facilitating collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Expansion of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures: The increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures across various specialties, including radiology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, is driving the demand for specialty-specific PACS tailored to these disciplines.

Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR): The integration of PACS with EHR systems streamlines workflow, improves efficiency, and enhances patient care by providing seamless access to imaging data alongside patient medical records.

Telemedicine and Remote Consultation: The rise of telemedicine and the need for remote consultation among specialists across different geographical locations is fueling the demand for PACS that support efficient image sharing and analysis.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between PACS providers, healthcare institutions, and technology companies are driving innovation, leading to the development of specialized PACS solutions tailored to specific medical specialties and workflows.



The segments and sub-section of Specialty PACS market is shown below:

By Type: Radiology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, Oncology PACS, Pathology PACS, Endoscopy PACS, Women's Health PACS

By Deployment Model: On-Premises Specialty PACS And Cloud-Based Specialty PACS

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Canon, Escalon Medical, EyePACS, IBM, INFINITT Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, McKesson, Novarad, Onex (Carestream Health), Siemens.



Important years considered in the Specialty PACS study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Specialty PACS Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Specialty PACS Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Specialty PACS in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Specialty PACS market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Specialty PACS market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Specialty PACS Market

Specialty PACS Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Specialty PACS Market by Application/End Users

Specialty PACS Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Specialty PACS Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

Specialty PACS Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Specialty PACS (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Specialty PACS Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



