Global Pipeline Construction Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

February 13, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Pipeline Construction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pipeline construction market size is predicted to reach $62.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the pipeline construction market is due to the surge in energy consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest pipeline construction market share. Major players in the pipeline construction market include Energy Transfer LP, Nippon Steel Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Enbridge lnc., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kinder Morgan Inc..

Pipeline Construction Market Segments

By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

By Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

By Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Other End Users

By Geography: The global pipeline construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pipeline construction refers to the commencement of any excavation or other property disturbance for the purpose of installing, building, maintaining, repairing, replacing, modifying, or removing a pipeline. Pipelines are used to transport materials like sewage, gas, and water from one location to another.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pipeline Construction Market Characteristics

3. Pipeline Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pipeline Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pipeline Construction Market Size And Growth

......

27. Pipeline Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pipeline Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

