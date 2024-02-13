Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Flat Shovel Design (HLW-2195)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved flat shovel option for removing material from a trench or refilling a hole," said an inventor, from Boca Raton, Fla., "so I invented the BACK FILL SHOVEL. My design would offer a greater level of strength and capacity than a typical garden hoe."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved flat shovel design. In doing so, it can be used to clean loose material out of a hole or trench. It also can be used to help backfill a hole or trench by pulling on material adjacent to the area in question. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry, farmers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HLW-2195, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
