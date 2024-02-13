Gray Television And WUAB 43 To Broadcast Five Cleveland Cavaliers Games Free Over-The-Air

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN), and Gray's Cleveland television stations WUAB 43 the CW and 19 WOIO, jointly announced today that they have reached an agreement that will make five Cavaliers' games available to fans free over-the-air on WUAB 43. The games are as follows:





3/5 vs. Boston Celtics

3/8 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

3/29 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

4/6 at Los Angeles Lakers (3:30 EST start time) 4/7 at Los Angeles Clippers (3:30 EST start time)



The new five-game distribution agreement will make it easier for fans to access Cavaliers' games, no matter how they watch television. The games will be available on WUAB 43 the CW through its free over-the-air broadcasts, as well as through all major cable, satellite, and virtual pay-TV platforms in the Cleveland market.

“We are excited to announce that all fans of the Cavaliers will be able to watch five games for free on broadcast television. This is a great opportunity for WUAB 43 the CW and Gray Television to collaborate with the Cavs to provide the team's devoted fans with complete access to the games no matter how they watch TV,” said Matt Moran, Avon resident, Cavs fan, and Senior Managing Vice President for Gray.

“The Cavaliers and WUAB 43 have had a broadcasting partnership dating back over 50 years,” said David Hughes, WUAB General Manager.“We couldn't be happier to have the Cavs back on Channel 43 for the first time since 2019.”

“We are constantly evaluating every available opportunity to create the greatest experience for all fans of Cavaliers Basketball. Given the current, dynamic media landscape, we have prioritized how we can expand our audience in every way possible,” said Nic Barlage, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO.“This partnership with Gray allows us to test out a new model of distribution that has the potential to reach more of our fans across our region.”

The Cavs broadcasting team will remain the same for these games. John Michael will continue to call play-by-play for all Cavs games on Bally Sports Ohio and the games distributed over-the-air through Gray, accompanied by analysts Austin Carr and Brad Daugherty. Serena Winters and Cayleigh Griffin will remain as sideline reporter and co-host of Cavaliers Live, respectively. More information about these games and how to access the games in your market can be found on cavs/broadcast and cleveland19/free.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit .

About Cleveland Cavaliers:

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at, and also operates, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally.

Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his family of companies have now invested over $2.0 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans the best experience in the NBA with its extensive and stunning array of amenities and technology and signature, electrifying game presentation.

Gray Television Contacts:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (404) 266-8333

Matt Moran, Senior Managing Vice President for Gray Television (216) 771-1943

WUAB Contact:

David Hughes, WUAB Vice President and General Manager (216) 771-1943

Cleveland Cavaliers Contact:

Susan Oguche, Cleveland Cavaliers Communications and Public Affairs (216) 554-4397

# # #