Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device For Lifting Heavy Truck Tires (FMB-246)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm co-owner of a trucking company and I thought there could be a way to simplify the tire-change process," said an inventor, from Tipton, Calif., "so I invented THE BACK SAVER. My design enables heavy wheels to be installed and removed in a fraction of the time and with less effort than normally required."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to lift and maneuver heavy truck tires. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with moving, lifting or lowering a heavy truck wheel. As a result, it increases support, mobility and safety. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a reliable design that is simple to operate so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, trucking companies, tire shops, and farmers.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FMB-246, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp