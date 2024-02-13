(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of National Battery Day, Call2Recycle , Canada's leading battery collection and recycling program, and Panasonic Canada Inc. , a Panasonic Group Company, are excited to announce the grand opening of their battery recycling and product activation, Recycling Today, Recharging Tomorrow, at Arcadia Earth Toronto .



Located within Arcadia Earth Toronto, a 17,000 square-foot multi-sensory experience that combines creative art installations and exciting technology located in The Well, Toronto's newest mixed-use complex, this initiative is set to transform how individuals interact with battery recycling and sustainable battery solutions. Recycling Today, Recharging Tomorrow aims to educate visitors on responsible battery recycling through Call2Recycle's Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, rewarding participants with exclusive discounts on the purchase of Panasonic eneloopTM ready-to-use rechargeable batteries.

Combining the expertise of Call2Recycle Canada in battery recycling, Panasonic's commitment to sustainable technology, and Arcadia Earth's dedication to environmental education, the new activation will highlight the pivotal role batteries play in our daily lives and how we share in the responsibility to minimize their impact - from purchase to responsible end-of-life disposal.

"As we gear up for National Battery Day on February 18, we are excited to introduce the Recycling Today, Recharging Tomorrow activation to the heart of Toronto in collaboration with Panasonic and Arcadia Earth. This initiative not only reflects our shared commitment to environmental sustainability but also serves as a meaningful reminder to divert batteries from the landfill and protect the environment,” said Jon McQuaid, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Call2Recycle Canada.

Key Features of the Recycling Today, Recharging Tomorrow Activation:



Battery Recycling Hub: visitors can experience the future of safe and innovative battery disposal by dropping their used batteries in the cutting-edge Battery Recycling Smart Container, provided by Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, and powered by Call2Recycle.

eneloop Rechargeable Battery Display: visitors can learn about Panasonic eneloopTM rechargeable batteries and receive exclusive discounts on these products when they recycle their used batteries in the aforementioned Hub. Interactive Carbon Footprint Calculator: with admission to Arcadia Earth, visitors can calculate their carbon footprint and learn more about how they can help the environment by recycling batteries and using rechargeable batteries.



"Partnering with Call2Recycle Canada at Arcadia Earth offers a unique opportunity to empower individuals, enabling them to make sustainable product choices,” said Scott Kraus, Director of Marketing of Life & Device Solutions Division, Panasonic Canada Inc.“Understanding how these choices, both at the time of purchase and end-of-life, can have lasting impacts on the environment is not just a commitment for National Battery Day but a responsibility we should uphold every day.”

“Our goal for Arcadia Earth is to inspire visitors to make small lifestyle changes that will benefit the future of our planet,” said Craig Perlmutter, President of Arcadia Earth Toronto.“We're pleased to partner with Call2Recycle and Panasonic to make safe battery disposal accessible while providing consumers with a great sustainable battery solution.”

The activation kicks off on February 13 at the Marketplace of Arcadia Earth Toronto (486 Front St. West) and will be accessible to visitors during regular operating hours through September. Visitors are encouraged to bring used batteries for recycling, receiving a discount on their purchase of Panasonic eneloopTM ready-to-use rechargeable batteries. For more details, visit Arcadia Earth's website .

About Call2Recycle Canada

Call2Recycle® is Canada's leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario, adhering to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It upholds its commitment to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and establish a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

Panasonic Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022 and Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to its clients across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at .

About Arcadia Earth Toronto

Arcadia Earth is an immersive environmental exhibit that combines large-scale art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. Our interactive exhibit will showcase the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment. Join us on a journey of discovery and be part of the solution to create a better, more sustainable world for all living beings. For more information, visit .

