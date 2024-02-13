Whitney Anderson Selected As The Executive Chair For The Generation Boost Wealth Building Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whitney Anderson, Board Chair of the African-American Credit Union Coalition has accepted the position of Executive Chair for the Generation Boost initiative, a national multi-partner coalition focused on building financial capability and generational wealth for African-Americans. This initiative serves low-to-moderate income (LMI) households with a specific focus on enhancing the wealth building knowledge base and proactive decision-making skills for young adults ages 18 to 34. Please visit for additional information.

Anderson brings both executive leadership and community development expertise in the credit union sector, and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Elements Financial. Anderson also previously served as the Chief Community Development Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union, and Executive Director of the Desk Drawer Fund. Previously as the President of Ever Green 3C Financial Wellness, she delivered tools that enabled credit unions to build financial literacy with their members and communities through interactive digital content delivered through a customized website and mobile app experience.

Anderson remarked“We look forward to expanding our work in several key markets – including Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Washington DC. Generation Boost pilot programs have already created impactful partnerships with community-based organizations and local financial capability providers. As we continue to scale, our wealth building community of practice will augment numerous existing financial wellness programs in order to help LMI households to thrive and not just survive. We must create an understanding of generational wealth and how Black families can fundamentally shift their trajectory, and thereby close the racial wealth gap.”

Generation Boost coalition co-founders include the African-American Credit Union Coalition, GreenPath Financial Wellness and the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® at The American College of Financial Services. Through a collective impact model catalyzing numerous additional community-based program partners, the Generation Boost wealth building initiative will:

.Amplify evidenced-based financial capability programs serving students, young adults, and LMI families

.Increase access to financial coaches and financial advisors with a track record of serving LMI families

.Promote access to beneficial products and services that build a secure financial future and retirement

.Support learning communities that build financial capability for youth and young adults

.Elevate fintech platforms that support healthy financial behaviors through gamification, rewards, etc.

.Highlight successful examples of wealth creation by African-American households through ordinary means such as home ownership and small-dollar stock marketing investing

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC ) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: or follow us on social media at: Facebook/AACUC1, Linkedin/company/AACUC, Twitter/AACUC1 or Instagram/aacucctc

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a trusted national nonprofit with more than 60 years of partnering with Americans to build financial health and resiliency. We empower people to make financial choices that support their goals. Our NFCC-certified counselors provide options to manage credit card debt, student loans and homeownership. We have partnered with over 500 credit unions, banks, and employers providing financial education and debt counseling services for members, customers, and employees. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, we have branch offices throughout the United States. We deliver licensed services online, by phone, and in person. GreenPath is a HUD-certified housing counseling agency with counselors that have passed an extensive HUD certification exam. We are also a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC). Call us at 833-320-0195 or for more information visit: . For our licensing disclosures, visit

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master's degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Our faculty and Centers of Excellence are comprised of thought leaders whose insights help shape the financial services profession. The American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® is committed to narrowing the wealth gap and promoting economic justice with collective, community-focused solutions that last. Learn more at theamericancollege.

