Jason E. Topolosky To Join Osteocentric Technologies As Chief Business Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Topolosky will bring his years of successful M&A and strategy experience to accelerate the broad adoption of UnifiMITM Interface Technology and elevate the standard of care for implant to bone fixation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies, inventor of UnifiMI, an implant-to-bone interface technology, capable of sustaining primary implant stability, is thrilled to announce that Jason E. Topolosky, MBA, MTM/MSE will be joining the company as Chief Business Officer. In this new role, Jason will oversee all corporate development activities including strategic development partnerships, licensing, and acquisitions.

Jason Topolosky, Chief Business Officer, OsteoCentric Technologies

With UnifiMITM,& OsteoCentric Technologies is pioneering Mechanical Integration – a less invasive method to instantly secure an implant to bone utilizing a proprietary interlocking thread geometry. (PRNewsfoto/OsteoCentric Technologies)

Jason brings to us over 22 years of corporate development and strategy experience, delivering above‐segment revenue and profit growth in highly competitive business markets through global market entry and expansion and developing differentiated product and services. He brings experience in market intelligence, strategic planning, and portfolio analysis, buy‐ and sell‐side M&A, and operational integration.

Jason is joining OsteoCentric Technologies from Olympus Corporation, a $7B leading endoscopic and therapeutic solutions provider, where he recently served as the global Vice President of Strategy & Portfolio Management.

As the global head of Strategy & Portfolio Management, Jason was responsible for strategic planning, portfolio management (organic and inorganic), and competitive and market assessment for Olympus' ten Business Units of the combined Endoscopic Solutions Division and Therapeutic Solutions Divisions.

Prior to his time at Olympus, Jason spent 19 years at Stryker Corporation, where he served as the Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, Trauma & Extremities. During his tenure there he led global

M&A and strategic planning activities for the Trauma, Foot & Ankle, and Upper Extremity franchises that now represent a combined revenue of over $3B, following Jason's leadership in Stryker's $5 acquisition of Wright Medical.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Jason to our team at OsteoCentric," said Eric Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OsteoCentric Technologies. "His experience and success in corporate development and strategy will be instrumental in the next phase of strategic growth and our partnership with leading orthopaedic and dental companies."

"I am delighted to be joining OsteoCentric Technologies," said

Topolosky. "I am confident that OsteoCentric's core bone interface technology, UnifiMI, will make a significant revolutionary impact to all implants in the orthopedic, spine, dental and veterinary segments."

About OsteoCentric Technologies



OsteoCentric Technologies is a privately held technology development company empowering medical device companies with UnifiMI Interface Technology, a revolutionary new method of instantly securing implants to bone. This bone-sparing less-invasive technique was developed by OsteoCentric Technologies to directly address the problem of implant instability across all orthopaedic, spine, and dental surgical segments. The company, founded in 2015, has its corporate headquarters based in Austin, Texas, alongside a state-of-the-art innovation and product development center situated in Logan, Utah.

