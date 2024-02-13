Ouscapital Opens Hawaii Regional Office To Expand Carbon Reductions Through Energy Savings-As-A-Service Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onsite Utility Services Capital expands with regional office in Hawaii.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUS Capital ( ) expands its funding platform for energy efficiency contractors and end users to Hawaii. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings ranging for LED lighting to power optimization or Solar Thermal HVAC and refrigeration technologies.Fritz Kreiss (CEO) added“With the economy and capital constraints for businesses and schools we had a lot of energy efficiency contractors and clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. With the high electric rates in Hawaii, Energy-as-a-Service is a good solution for the local economy.”About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at ....

