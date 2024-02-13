Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Trash Container (DHM-151)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to remove a filled garbage bag from a can with little effort," said an inventor, from
Angier, N.C., "so I invented the U CAN TOO SMART RELEASE. My design also would offer a clean and pleasant scent."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a trash can. In doing so, it offers a quick and simple way to remove a filled garbage bag. As a result, it reduces strain and struggle. It also helps mask odors generated by garbage. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DHM-151, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
