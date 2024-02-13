(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Restaurants in the US - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Discovering the Flavorful Expansion: A Deep-Dive into the US Indian Restaurant Industry
Indian-Americans represent the second-largest Asian-American community in the United States, with 4.4 million people. Despite making up nearly 1.5% of the US population, the number of Indian restaurants is still relatively modest.
The surprisingly low penetration of Indian restaurants in the country reflects the characteristics of Indian immigrants in the United States. Most Indian immigrants are highly skilled and work in professional jobs, creating a shortage of nonprofessional jobs like chefs. Nonetheless, the increasing popularity of Indian culture and rising income levels, especially among this ethnic group, have boosted demand for Indian restaurants.
Overall, industry revenue is expected to climb at a CAGR of 2.1% to $4.9 billion over the past five years, including a 1.4% growth in 2024 alone.
Unveiling Key Success Factors
In a competitive market where taste and quality are paramount, this report identifies what makes Indian restaurants successful in the US. From understanding the importance of authenticity in Indian cuisine to the impact of digitalization on customer engagement, operators in this industry can find valuable data to benchmark their performance and strategize for the future.
Culinary preferences have shifted towards more ethnic and diverse food options, with Indian cuisine carving out a substantial niche in the American diet.
This report includes:
Comprehensive market size and industry disposition analysis Review of industry growth rates and forecasts for the next five years Evaluation of key sensitivities and operational challenges Insightful analysis of industry key players and their market shares
Industry Growth and Consumer Trends
The industry report offers an in-depth look into the consumer trends that have fueled the industry's growth. It discusses the expanding appetite for authentic Indian food, the rise of health-conscious dining options, and the impact of technological advancements in food delivery services.
Investors, business owners, and market analysts will find this report indispensable as they seek to understand the industry's landscape, its challenges, and the opportunities it holds. With rigorous analysis and future forecasts, it serves as an invaluable tool for informed decision-making.
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
