Kuwait-UK Joint Steering Group Meets Anew With Ties In Focus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- A joint steering group linking Kuwait and the United Kingdom (UK) met for fresh talks focusing on bilateral relations some 125 years after their establishment, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The talks were presided over on the Kuwaiti side by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarah Al-Sabah and Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmad, both of whom were joined by senior officials from both sides. The topics discussed ran the gamut from healthcare and defense to security and trade, the statement underlined, while more cybersecurity cooperation in line with relevant agreements was also among the topics discussed by the ministers, according to the statement.

On bilateral trade, they agreed on the need to ramp up exchange and volume, subsequently paving the way for a steady flow of two-way investment, a matter scheduled to be discussed during talks in London next month.

In the wake of a new British visa scheme for Kuwaiti and other Gulf Arab nationals, they agreed that the measure would be instrumental in boosting the number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting London, which has long been a hotspot for them.

The talks also yielded a number of judicial agreements, in addition to other similar deals on healthcare cooperation and common efforts to boost cybersecurity cooperation. (end) nam

