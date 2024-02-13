RTX's Pratt & Whitney Receives A $355 Million F100 Engine Sustainment Contract For South Korea's F-15S, F-16S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funding will support streamlined operations, better fleet readiness

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, was awarded an F100 engine performance-based logistics (PBL) sustainment contract by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). This contract, with a base value of $355 million, is the third consecutive PBL contract Pratt & Whitney and DAPA have signed since 2012, offering on-going maintenance support for the Republic of Korea Air Force's (ROKAF) F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney (right), and Director General Lee Gui-Hyun (left) sign the third consecutive performance-based logistics contract that Pratt & Whitney and DAPA have signed since 2012, offering on-going maintenance support for the Republic of Korea Air Force's F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.

"For just over a decade, we have worked with DAPA on these performance-based logistics contracts to establish a more strategic sustainment solution for the ROKAF fighter fleet," said Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "These contracts are a win-win for both customers and industry because they offer more efficient affordability and availability."

This contract is the latest initiative in an enduring partnership between Pratt & Whitney, DAPA and ROKAF, and it will support more efficient depot planning and improve overall fleet readiness through long-term material forecasting. Sustainment work began in December of 2023 and will run through the second half of 2027.

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

