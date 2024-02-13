SC Extends Stay On Proceedings Against Kejriwal In 2014 Inflammatory Speech Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its earlier order staying criminal proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a 2014 inflammatory speech case.

A Bench presided over by Justices MM Sundresh was hearing a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging criminal proceedings initiated against him for his controversial remark that "God will not forgive you if you vote for BJP (Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega)” during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Special Leave Petition filed by Kejriwal challenged the Allahabad High Court order declining to entertain his plea for discharge in the case.

The High Court had upheld an order of the Sultanpur sessions court.

In his petition, Kejriwal had contended that "khuda" cannot be attributed to the God of Muslims alone.

A Flying Squad Magistrate, citing Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act, alleged that Kejriwal had flouted the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, the top court had orally remarked that there can be no appeal for votes on the basis of religion. The matter is likely to be heard next on April 01, 2024.

