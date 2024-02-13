(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storj , today announced accelerated growth of its cloud object storage solution, which is positioned to transform the data storage landscape in 2024. Partnerships, organic growth and values-based initiatives continue solidifying Storj's position in tech innovation, policy and stewardship.



Data stored in Storj's distributed cloud storage has risen 43% Quarter over Quarter and 222% year over year. The company anticipates continued acceleration through 2024.

Storj CEO Ben Golub says, "I'm proud to see rising confidence and reliance on Storj. Our customer data more than doubled in 2023, performance doubled, and we have billions of objects stored on our network in tens of billions of pieces distributed over tens of thousands of nodes surpassing 25

PB of customer data in 2023. With peta-byte scale customers including major production studios, healthcare companies, and telecommunication leaders, we're well positioned and are expanding our network of partners, MSPs, VARs and enterprise customers."

Growth & Validation

90% of the world's data was generated in the last 2 years and cloud storage is now a $100B market, growing to $480B by 2030, largely propelled by video, scientific/healthcare data and AI.

Core strengths of Storj's are managing the very large files these sectors rely on and delivering S3-compatible, enterprise grade, cloud object storage, often 2-3x faster at

1/10 the cost and 1/10 the carbon footprint of AWS.

Storj achieved 226% y/y revenue growth in 2023 proliferating a smarter approach than first-gen hyperscalers burdened by resource-heavy data-centers.

It easily handles TB files, while AWS Cloudfront is limited to 30GB, for example. Storj's infrastructure, providing infinite scalability and environmental sustainability, is a timely combination.

Storj developed partnerships with 30 tech alliance partners and 15 resellers

in 2023 including Adobe® Premiere® Pro for media professionals , Acronis for secure backups , MASV for high-performance video teams , Livepeer for live and on-demand video

and

GB Labs for fast high-performance media sharing . Storj also became SmartStore certified with Splunk .

The company was the first distributed cloud storage provider featured in Forrester's Object Storage Landscape

report in Q2 2023, affirming Storj's approach "will disrupt centralized object storage providers as computing shifts to the edge." It also won a 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

in the Cloud Computing and Storage category.

Sustainability & Savings

Storj published a 2023 whitepaper

revealing that distributed cloud storage reduces carbon emissions by up to 83%. Because the average rate of server utilization is only 12-18%

of capacity,

Storj uses existing capacity for its architecture, eliminating the need to build, cool and maintain new drives and data centers. Along with sustainability, this affords Storj a pricing advantage and avoids supply chain challenges, even for multi-petabyte storage.



Enterprises adopt green technologies if they're the best business decision, and Storj offers a lower carbon approach that's more efficient, performant, secure and cost-effective. By 2040, energy required to store digital data could be responsible for 14% of the world's emissions - about the same as all carbon the US emits now. In response, in 2023 Storj co-founded the Digital Sustainability Alliance

(DSA) with AdSignal , Valdi

and Earthshot

to advance industry-leading solutions that deliver major environmental sustainability impact.



Ben Golub, CEO of Storj addressed members of the UK House of Commons at the Parliamentary Digital Economy Summit in November 2023, regarding sustainable cloud storage and the DSA participated at the 2024 COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, speaking about digital sustainability and AI.

Security & Compliance

Instead of storing data on data centers that are vulnerable to outages and attacks, Storj encrypts and splits data across its zero-trust network to protect against outages, ransomware, and compromise, eliminating single points of failure while delivering speed, reliability, security, and global accessibility. Storj has presented at all of the Institute for Security & Technology's Ransomware Task Force conferences.

The 2023 launch of Storj Select

added facilities with SOC2 certifications to meet needs of large enterprises in industries like healthcare and finance with rigorous security and compliance demands. With petabytes of healthcare data, healthcare data security leader CloudWave , is leveraging Storj Select. "We work with 300+ hospitals across six countries to protect patient data from cyberattacks and ensure performance and reliability," said Matt Donahue, CloudWave CTO. "Storj Select's compliance features, speed and security fit well with our cloud strategy."

Transparency & Outlook

Storj is positioned with strong financials, solid governance, an experienced team and $75M+ in assets, positioning for a landmark year in 2024. Storj makes live statistics on the state of its networ

available, publishes annual data on their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and environmental sustainability initiatives ,

is built on open source code, maintains an open roadmap and shares live network statistics.

CEO, Ben Golub shared, "The market is evolving from old-guard titans to a new generation of business and technology leaders that value innovation and transparency to position themselves for exciting growth in 2024 and beyond."



About Storj

Storj

is revolutionizing cloud object storage. We put unused storage to work as a massive distributed network rather than building data centers. Enterprises benefit from S3-compatible edge storage with superior global performance, security, and durability. Make the world your data center and get 80% lower costs and carbon emissions.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Public Relations

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Storj