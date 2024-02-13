Donald Swartz, CEO American Rare Earths, To Speak At “The Future Panel”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Swartz, CEO of American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF) (“ARR” or the“Company”) will be featured on the“The Future” panel on February 22, 2024, 2 pm, with other industry professionals including speakers Randy Atkins, Chairman and CEO Ramaco, Julie Lucas, Executive Director, Mining Minnesota and Dan Connell, Senior Vice President, CONSOL Innovations. The moderator will be Fran Taglia, President, Weir International, Inc. American Rare Earths is well positioned to address“The Future” of mining as it is developing environmentally friendly and cost-effective extraction and processing methods to meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security.



The event has been one of the highlights of the mining industry calendar and attracts senior industry executives from companies that produce, supply, transport, ship, trade within the global energy industry. The 2024 Miami Coal Forum will take place February 20-22, 2024 at the Mayfair Hotel in Coconut Grove.

Mr. Swartz will be available in Florida for in-person meetings in late February. To book media interviews contact ... and for investor related meetings contact ... .





About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF) owns the Halleck Creek, WY and La Paz, AZ rare earth deposits which have the potential to become the largest and most sustainable rare earth projects in North America. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government-supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of rare earth elements to help ensure a renewable future.

American Rare Earths Ltd1658 Cole Blvd, Suite G30Lakewood, CO, 80401...

For additional information:

Susan Assadi

Media Relations US

...

347 977 7125

Beverly Jedynak

Investor Relations US

...

312 943 1123





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at