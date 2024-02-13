Registration Is Now Open For The Atlanta Tillman Honor Run

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us for the 20th Tillman Honor Run

Registration for the Atlanta Tillman Honor Run is officially open. The event kicks off at 8AM on Saturday April 13th at Riverside Park in Roswell, GA.

ROSWELL, GA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Registration for the 20th Annual Atlanta Tillman Honor Run is officially open. The 4.2 mile event will take place from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM on April 13th at Riverside Park in Roswell, GA. Runners can register here for $42.The event is expected to have hundreds of registrants from all over Metro-Atlanta. The Pat's Run is currently accepting sponsorships from local businesses who'd like to support the event and volunteers who'd like to assist with the festivities. For more information on sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, please email us directly at ....The annual tradition honors the life of military veteran and football player Pat Tillman. He played collegiately at Arizona State University and professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, but heroically left the game to join the Army after the tragic events of September 11, 2001. He was later killed in 2004 in Afghanistan.Soon after his death, a non-profit organization called the Pat Tillman Foundation was formed. And every year, the foundation holds Pat's Run in his honor to raise money that goes toward scholarships to military members and their families. The Atlanta Run is hosted by the Arizona State University Georgia chapter and all proceeds are donated to the foundation in honor of Pat Tillman and his heroic sacrifice for our country.There will be an afterparty and silent auction following the run to honor and celebrate Pat's life and legacy. More information to follow.For more information about the Pat Tillman Foundation, please visit the website here . For more updates about the Atlanta Pat's Run, please follow us on Facebook .

Sean Casey

The Pat Tillman Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook