Kapital Bank Provides Highly Beneficial Deposit Rates

deposit rate to 10%. By visiting the nearest Kapital Bank branch,
for those aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and
reliable investment, can get 10% annual interest on deposits in AZN
currency for a period of 6 months. It is possible to deposit any
amount to the bank, with a minimum of 500 AZN. Along with getting
high interest rate,“Kapital” deposit enables you to deposit an
amount by at least 100 AZN. The accrued interest amount is paid
monthly or at the end of period. The insured amount is 100,000 AZN.
The campaign will be valid until March 31, 2024. For additional
information:
We have also increased the deposit rates for“Digital deposit”
that we offer on Birbank app. Customers will receive an annual
interest rate of 10% on digital deposit for a period of 6 months.
With the“Digital Deposit” it is possible to place deposits in the
AZN currency for periods of 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or 36 months,
ranging from a minimum of 1₼ to a maximum of 250 000 ₼. The deposit
income is provided at the end of the term. To benefit from the
convenient, fully online and advantageous features of the“Digital
Deposit”, customers simply need to access the“Deposit”, section
within the“More” menu in the Birbank mobile app. They can proceed
to the“New Deposit” section, complete the required information,
and apply. For additional information:
Maximum deposit interest rate in US dollars is 3.5%. You can
deposit any amount at our branches, with a minimum of 500 USD
between 12 and 36 months. Alongside earning high interest through
capital investment, you can increase the deposited amount by as
little as 100 USD. Interest is paid monthly or at the end of the
term. The annual interest rate of insured amount on foreign
currency is 2.5% and the amount of it is equivalent to 100,000 AZN.
For additional information:
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 49 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
