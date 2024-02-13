Insightful Awarded 52 Top Badges In G2's Winter 2024 Report

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Insightful employee monitoring software received top awards as Most Implementable, Best Results and a Leader in the American market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Insightful , a leading workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring software, has been recognized with 52 top honors in G2's prestigious Winter 2024 report. This achievement cements the company's position as a leader in the employee monitoring, time tracking and remote work software sector.

Key Details



Insightful has been ranked as a top software solution in 52 categories by G2.

Awards include Most Implementable, Best Results and Leader in the American market. G2's reports are based on insights captured from users of software products around the world.

More Major Gains in the US Market

Insightful reaffirmed its position as the easiest-to-use productivity software by being crowned Most Implementable. Proving this ease of use doesn't come at the cost of performance, the company was also again voted no.1 for results. Insightful has consistently ranked atop each of these categories for the past two years.

Insightful was again ranked as a Leader in the American market. This notable achievement is in part attributable to the company's recent expansion in the United States, marked by the opening of a new enterprise office in New York City. This strategic move significantly bolsters Insightful's presence and influence in the American market, the world's most significant economic region.

Setting Industry Standards

Insightful was crowned as a leader in the time tracking and employee monitoring software categories, demonstrating the versatility of its technology. Much of Insightful's ongoing adoption and success is on the back of its reputation as a leading remote team management software for remote and hybrid teams.

As well as being the easiest-to-use software, Insightful continues to set new industry benchmarks as the most complete workforce analytics solution. As well as time tracking and employee monitoring, Insightful also offers time and attendance, remote working software , productivity management, and more.

No.1 In The Eyes of Users

Ivan Petrovic, CEO and Founder of Insightful, said:

"Once again we're incredibly grateful for our users rating us so highly. This is testament to our values of always being customer focused and building a product based on what they tell us they need most.

"Being acknowledged as a leader in the American market is particularly gratifying, as it aligns with our recent expansion efforts in the region with our New York City office. It shows our vision and strategy in the region is already proving successful.

"We are committed to fostering strong customer relationships and enhancing team productivity and efficiency, and it's heartening to see this commitment resonating with our users."

G2's Methodology

G2 selects the recipients of its awards based on genuine user reviews and comprehensive data analysis, highlighting the real-world effectiveness and user satisfaction of software products.

About Insightful

Insightful software is trusted by 3,100+ global brands and used by 180,000+ people daily. Insightful's work tracking software helps manage and boost productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include an employee tracking app , automatic time tracking, remote computer monitoring software , and so much more.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: Insightful

View the original press release on newswire.