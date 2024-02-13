(MENAFN- Baystreet) Is Walt Disney Stock a Buy After Announcing a 50% Dividend Increase?

Ford To Issue Special Dividend PaymentMeta Platforms Will Pay a Dividend. Could it Become a Top Income Stock to Own?Chevron Raises Dividend 8% Amid Record Payout To ShareholdersMeta Platforms Declares First Dividend Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Tuesday, February 13, 2024

These High-Yielding Three Stocks Pay Up to 9.77%

The more markets rise, the more income investors should consider high-yielding stocks. Three of those companies posted results recently.

Tobacco firm Altria (MO) posted $1.18 a share in earnings per share. For 2024, it expects to post an adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.15. It already maximized shareholder returns when it repurchased $1 billion in shares and 6.5 million shares in its fourth quarter. It authorized the repurchase of another $1 billion through Dec. 31, 2024.

MO shares pay a dividend of $3.92 annually, yielding 9.77%.

British American Tobacco (BTA) recovered from some of its drop last Dec. 2023, when the firm took an unexpected write-down. In its last quarter, BAT posted revenue falling by 1.3%. For 2024, it lowered its global tobacco industry volume expectations. This will translate to organic growth in the low single-digit percentage. It expects an operating cash flow conversion of over 90%. In addition, BAT will post an adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA of around 2.5 times.

In Canada, telecom giant BCE posted sharply lower revenue when advertising revenue from Bell Media fell. It also cut its capital expenditure for the year ahead. The firm expects free cash flow growth of negative 3% to negative 11%. Still, BCE hiked its dividend by 3.1% to CAD 0.9675 a share. The yield is 7.66% at a closing price of CAD 50.52.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks