SUPERUS CAREERS / MORTGAGE CAREER EXCHANGE WINS 2024 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

- Superus Careers CEO, Larry SilverUNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange , a leading staffing agency, has been awarded the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service. Based entirely on client provided rating, receiving satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%.“I could not be prouder of our team and the exceptional service they provide. Candidate quality and transparent communication are a foundation to our success. With the evolution of our Mortgage Career Exchange, we have had the opportunity to showcase our offerings and industry expertise to an entirely new set of partners. Said Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver.“We are truly grateful for the relationships we have developed with our client partners and are honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.”Quality over QuantitySuperus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange takes a Quality First approach to candidate presentation, ensuring its clients can efficiently fill their open roles. As one client Chris B. stated,“Superus knows the industry, knows our company, and listens when we provide feedback on candidates, as well as when we tell them what the ideal candidate profile would be. Unlike some other recruiters I have encountered in the past, they don't just "flip rocks" and present anyone with a pulse. That helps me to screen candidates much more effectively and efficiently. I rarely (if ever) find myself asking, "Why did they think this person would be a good candidate for our team?"Communication and QualitySome of the greatest merits is the quality of candidate and communication provided by Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange. Client surveys were consistent, with responses such as:“Great communication, follow up, and quality candidates;”“Very responsive and a good amount of follow up. Overall great candidates have been submitted;” and“Thorough and frequent communication, and quality candidates.”Adaptable and PersistentHaving spent over 20 years in the clients' shoes, the experience and expertise of the leadership at Superus Careers / Mortgage Career Exchange is evident in how they approach talent acquisition and their clients. Jason C. said,“Reacts very quickly to requested changes to desired candidate profile. Very persistent. I was thrilled to get a great LO hired a few months back.ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success.”About Superus CareersSuperus Careers (superuscareers ) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Within the Staffing industry Superus Careers specializes in: Finance / Accounting, Human Resources, IT / Engineering, Legal, Management / Sr. Executive, Marketing / Sales, Office / Retail / Hospitality, Real EstateAbout Best of Staffing®ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

