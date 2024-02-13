stc sponsors “Journey in Kuwait” competition organized by SACGC hosted by Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 13 February 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its sponsorship of the “Journey in Kuwait” robotics competition organized by the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (‘SACGC’), part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (‘KFAS’), hosted by the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center. The sponsorship follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between stc and SACGC, which comes under stc’s educational ‘upgrade’ umbrella.

The “Journey in Kuwait” competition is specifically designed for children between the ages of 7 and 10 years old in the area of robotics, held in two phases, the first being the qualifications and the second phase being the finals. The competition seeks to engage young minds in the exciting world of robotics, programming, and artificial intelligence (AI). Through this competition, children will have the opportunity to program robots to navigate through a maze featuring unique landmarks of Kuwait, accomplishing specific tasks that challenge their problem-solving skills and creativity.

stc stated in a statement that registration for the competition started on Wednesday, February 7 and lasted for 5 days, where the preparation and training for the competition begins on Wednesday, February 14, and lasts for 6 days until the 19th.

This hands-on experience is not only entertaining but educational, encouraging participants to develop their programming skills and understand the practical applications of AI. The training sessions, which are already underway, will be held at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, along with the awards ceremony that will take place on February 20th.

The competition reflects stc's commitment to fostering talent and creativity among Kuwait's youth, aligning with its dedication to supporting sustainable development goals through innovative technology. In addition to its extensive CSR program, stc has focused on strengthening and widening its sustainability framework in terms of activities and events that align with the program’s objectives.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are thrilled to support the 'Journey in Kuwait' competition, which aligns with stc's commitment to innovation, education, and technology, while also investing in our future leaders. This event provides a platform for the younger generation to showcase their talents, explore the possibilities of AI, and contribute to the development of a technologically advanced society.”

AlJasem added, “stc actively supports community-focused initiatives, with a strong emphasis on nurturing the next generation's education and leadership skills. These programs go beyond traditional learning to bolster practical abilities, technological fluency, and readiness for professional life, thus preparing youths for future endeavors. By prioritizing such educational paths, stc is at the forefront of developing a competent, well-informed future workforce. This commitment underscores stc's dedication to community empowerment through education, aiming to attract more young individuals through upcoming projects and collaborations that yield to broader societal benefits.”

Neda Aldaihani, General Manager of SACGC said, “We are proud to witness our partnership with stc take effect through the sponsorship of this innovative program, which we have successfully organized over the years. This program is also one of the local and International Programs offered by the center throughout the year.This event will bring together young minds to learn more about robotics, as well as technology, in a fun and engaging way. Our objective through programs like these, and by collaborating with established partners such as stc, is to broaden the educational platforms in Kuwait with the sole objective of empowering the youth. Having said that, I would like to thank stc once again for their sponsorship and we also thank Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center for hosting this competition for the second time and we look forward to witnessing this exciting initiative unfold.”

Hadeel A. Al-Homoud, Head of Education, Marketing and PR at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, expressed her happiness to host the second “Journey in Kuwait” competition in Kuwait and incubate this unique competition to develop interest in programming, artificial intelligence, robotics as well as developing creative thinking to find creative solutions. She also stressed the importance of cooperation with state institutions and the private sector to make the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center a cultural, scientific and artistic platform to incubate all youth talents.





MENAFN13022024006699014497ID1107846364