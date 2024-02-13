Global Fantasy Sports Market To Reach Value Of USD 76.51 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fantasy sports market is segmented on the basis of sports type, platforms, and demographics. The market can be segmented into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and others based on sports type. In terms of categorization by platform, the market is segmented into mobile application, and websites. Based on demographics, the market is segmented into Under 25 Years, 25 to 40 Years and Above 40 Years- Industry forecast 2023-2030 Westford USA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global fantasy sports market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years and is poised to maintain its upward trajectory. A pivotal driver of this growth is the surging popularity of diverse sports leagues and tournaments on a global scale. Fantasy sports platforms have found a burgeoning user base eager to engage in virtual team management and competition with an ever-increasing fan base for sports such as football, basketball, cricket, and even niche sports. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Fantasy Sports Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 90 Figures – 76 A significant catalyst for the growth of the global fantasy sports market is the seamless integration of advanced technologies. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other immersive experiences has profoundly transformed the landscape of fantasy sports. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 27.2 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 76.51 Billion CAGR 13.8% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered

Sports Type

Platforms Demographics Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Fantasy Sports Market



DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

ESPN Fantasy Sports

CBS Sports Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Football

NBC Sports Fantasy

Fox Sports Fantasy

FantasyPros

Sleeper

MyFantasyLeague

RTSports

RealTime Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Premier League

Dream Team FC

Premier Punt

TFF - Telegraph Fantasy Football

MPL- Mobile Premier League

Dream11 MyTeam11

Football Segment has Risen Significantly due to Immense Popularity of Fantasy Football

Football segment has emerged as the leading contributor in the global fantasy sports market, establishing itself as the most dominant force in 2022. Central to its success is the meticulous construction of a standardized fantasy football scoring system, which relies on a well-respected set of statistics and corresponding point values. This robust foundation ensures fairness across various fantasy positions, making the game competitive and engaging for enthusiasts.

North America has emerged as the dominant force in the global fantasy sports market, showcasing a powerful presence of well-established fantasy sports platforms and a massive user base. This prominence can be attributed to the region's deep-rooted sports culture, where American football, basketball, baseball, and ice hockey hold an iconic status and enjoy supreme popularity.

Cricket Segment to Dominate Market due to Surge in its Popularity as a Sport

Cricket segment is currently undergoing the most rapid and robust growth rate within the global fantasy sports market. Fantasy cricket, an online strategic sports game, has emerged as a phenomenon in sports entertainment. It revolves around creating and competing with a virtual team of cricketers actively participating in real cricket matches happening worldwide.

Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a dynamic and burgeoning global fantasy sports market. APAC is experiencing substantial growth, driven by key factors. This is the region's colossal population, coupled with a burgeoning middle class witnessing a steady rise in disposable income.

A comprehensive analysis of major global fantasy sports market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Fantasy Sports Market

In 2023, Yahoo, the American-based multinational technology firm, made a strategic move by acquiring Wagr, a social sports betting start-up based in Nashville. Although the exact terms of the deal remain undisclosed, it is widely speculated that Yahoo, now under the ownership of Apollo, pursued this acquisition to bolster its position within the fantasy sports market. This acquisition aligns with Yahoo's mission to further develop and offer compelling fantasy and gaming products while fostering collaboration among its partners by integrating Wagr into its operations 2022, SharpLink Gaming Ltd., a company specializing in user engagement and conversion solutions for the American sports betting and gaming markets, announced a significant development in its expansion strategy. SharpLink disclosed its intention to acquire SportsHub Games Network, Inc., a prominent provider of fantasy and sports games, through an all-stock transaction and merger plan.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Fantasy Sports Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

