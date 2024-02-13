Mike Pence Is Available For Global Speaking Engagements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) is thrilled to announce that former Vice President Michael R. Pence is once again available for global speaking engagements. WWSG will facilitate the former vice president's speaking commitments exclusively.

"Worldwide Speakers Group is a leader in its industry, and I am honored to rejoin the roster of distinguished thought leaders that

WWSG represents. I look forward to continue working with Bob Thomas, Dan Sims, and the entire WWSG team," said Mike Pence .

As vice president, governor of Indiana, and a leader in Congress, Pence's accomplishments are numerous. He advanced significant tax code reforms, negotiated international trade agreements, engaged foreign leaders, and always championed issues consistent with his faith and values.

Since leaving the Trump administration, Pence founded

Advancing American Freedom , a nonprofit organization that promotes and defends successful conservative policies while elevating traditional American values. He has also written two books, So Help Me God and Go Home for Dinner. Regarding his speaking topics, the former vice president addresses leadership; policymaking; and faith, values, and service.

"It is always an honor to represent individuals who have served our country, but especially Vice President Mike Pence" the company's Chairman and CEO, Bob Thomas said. "His numerous accomplishments have positively impacted Americans. The vice president has exhibited great character, diligence, and resolve through his dedication to his faith and we are thrilled to be representing him as he rejoins the private sector."

Mike Pence is among several other high-profile thought leaders with government experience to work with

WWSG. Others include Larry Hogan (62nd Governor of Maryland); General John Kelly (Secretary of Homeland Security, Chief of Staff to the President), Gary Locke (U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Secretary of Commerce, 21st Governor of Washington); Marc Short (Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief of Staff to the Vice President); Dr. Deborah Birx (Diplomat, Celebrated HIV/AIDS Researcher, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator); and others.

WWSG also exclusively represents thought leaders from other industries. Top-requested speakers on the WWSG roster include Niall Ferguson (Historian, Author, Geopolitics Expert); Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Neurosurgeon, Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN); Chris Miller (Award-Winning Author of Chip War); Dr. Scott Gottlieb (Physician, Former FDA Commissioner); Erika Ayers Badan (Former CEO of Barstool Sports); David Frum (Political Analyst, Writer at The Atlantic); and many others.

Worldwide Speakers Group operates on six continents, representing an elite roster of global thought leaders who participate in public speaking and keynote speaking. The top-rated professional services agency works with multinational financial services organizations, healthcare organizations, trade associations, colleges and universities, public lecture series, and other groups to skillfully connect them with the world's best speakers. For more information, visit

wwsg or call (703) 373-WWSG (9974).

