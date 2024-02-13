Empowering Voices For Safer Roads: Hispanic Teens Join Inaugural Youth Listening Session Of NTSB & In One Instant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NTSB & In One Instant Host Road Safety Listening Session, 'Amplifying the Voices of Hispanic Youth'.

Diverse Student Leaders Implement In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program Assemblies.

In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program Logo.

NTSB & In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program Collaborate to Amplify Hispanic Youth Perspectives, Informing This Award-Winning Program's Road Safety Measures.

- Gail Schenbaum, Co-Founder & President, In One InstantLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a pioneering move to improve road safety, In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program has joined the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) in giving a platform to Hispanic youth to voice their experiences and viewpoints on the topic. This initiative marks the first listening session hosted by NTSB that shines a spotlight specifically on Hispanic teens.The webinar, "National Youth Listening Session on Roadway Safety: Amplifying the Voices of Hispanic Youth", brought together 11 Hispanic high school student leaders selected from across the country. The session provided the opportunity to hear directly from Hispanic teenagers about the most pressing roadway safety challenges in their localities and benefit from their insights into more effective communication with this vulnerable population."These incredible young people spoke from their personal experiences and provided invaluable perspectives on driver safety and risky behaviors in their communities. Their firsthand accounts have greatly informed our efforts to enhance road safety measures that will save lives,” said Gail Schenbaum, Co-Founder and President of In One Instant.“We're grateful to the National Traffic Safety Board and our other partner organizations for facilitating this critical dialogue.”The high school student leaders discussed a range of topics, including the most dangerous activities that their peers engage in. They also spoke about the most influential factors affecting roadway dangers in their age group, and ideas concerning effective strategies that will resonate with their peers on safety issues. Key insights from the session include the dual role models for teens - their peers and their parents, the popularity of dangerous trends like street racing, and misconceptions about the "safety" of driving under the influence of marijuana.In One Instant is now incorporating these new findings into its programs for the Hispanic population in the United States. The organization also looks forward to collaborating with NTSB on future listening sessions for other underserved, diverse youth communities.This listening session was moderated by Nicholas Worrell, Safety Advocacy Division Chief at NTSB, and co-hosted by In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program, Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition , and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA, ).View the webinar at either of these links -teens-talk-risky-driving-behavior/ABOUT IN ONE INSTANT - In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program is an award-winning video and interactive experience, led by high school students to combat the national epidemic of distracted and impaired driving.For more information about In One Instant and its initiatives, please contact ....Visit:PRESS CONTACT: Dahlia Greer, ....

Dahlia Greer

Dahlia Greer Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

NTSB National Youth Listening Session on Roadway Safety: Amplifying the Voices of Hispanic Youth