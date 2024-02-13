Hemosonics' Quantra® Hemostasis System Named As A Finalist In The World Renowned 2024 Edison Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honored for excellence as a finalist in the health, medical, and biotechnology category, HemoSonics' Quantra Hemostasis System helps hospitals and healthcare workers with fast, easy to interpret and comprehensive whole blood coagulation analysis typically in 15 minutes or less

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoSonics, LLC , a medical device company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced that its Quantra Hemostasis System with QPlus®

and QStat®

Cartridges has been named a finalist in the 2024 EdisonTM Awards . The company was honored in the health, medical, and biotechnology category for its Quantra Hemostasis System. The Quantra System with QPlus and QStat Cartridges provides comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care in less than 15 minutes.

Continue Reading

"To be honored as an Edison Awards finalist is one of the highlights of our company's history."

HemoSonics' Quantra Hemostasis System with QPlus® and QStat® Cartridges

HemoSonics' Quantra® Hemostasis System Named as Winner in the World Renowned 2024 Edison Awards

Post this

Named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards recognize the world's most innovative products and business leaders, including Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, Gwynne Shotwell, Ginni Rometty, Apple, Nest, 3M, Lockheed Martin

and many more. This prestigious accolade honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. Past MedTech honorees include companies like GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, and QMed Innovations.

"The Edisons have honored breakthrough innovations for nearly 40 years, and to be honored as a finalist is one of the highlights of our company's history," said HemoSonics President and CEO Bob Roda. "We congratulate the other Edison Award finalists and look forward to making good on this recognition by continuing to innovate and create the best possible solutions for caregivers and the patients that we serve."

HemoSonics' Quantra Hemostasis System is easy to operate and provides fast, comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care or in laboratory-based settings in less than 15 minutes. Clinicians don't need to wait on test results during a serious life-threatening bleeding event, and as a result, patients receive optimized interventions as quickly as possible and only when needed. The Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus and QStat Cartridges. The Quantra System is FDA-cleared for use in point-of-care settings, such as operating rooms, intensive care units, and hospital laboratories, and it requires minimal resources to maintain, operate, and interpret.

The Quantra System uses innovative SEER Sonorheometry (sonic estimation of elasticity via resonance), a proprietary medical-grade ultrasound technology that measures the coagulation properties of a whole blood sample.

View a short video about SEER technology here . The Quantra Hemostasis System with QPlus and QStat Cartridges enables clinicians to deliver patient-centered coagulation therapy that improves care and optimizes blood product usage.

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards' Steering Committee and an executive judging body. The panel comprises more than 2,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners. Gold, silver, and bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida, and will showcase top innovation leaders and new products from around the globe. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit . Applications for the 2025 awards will open this summer.

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care and laboratory bleeding management. Based in Durham, NC, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics to learn more.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Past award recipients include Jony Ive, Martha Stewart, Carmichael Roberts and companies leading in innovation, including Nest, now part of Google, AMD, Intel, Naqi, 3M and Cargill. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative black thought leaders. For more information, visit .

SOURCE HEMOSONICS LLC