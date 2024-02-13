Allegro Microsystems To Present At Morgan Stanley’S Technology, Media & Telecom Conference On March 4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the Company will present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Derek D'Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:40 PM PST.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro's diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and clean energy applications.

