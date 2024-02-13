Collective Metals Finds High Priority Targets At The Lamont Ridge-Findlay Target On Its Princeton Property



Results from 2023 Phase II soil-sampling program identified multiple porphyry-style Cu-Mo-Au soil anomalies at Lamont Ridge

Results interpreted to support a > 5 km trend of scattered porphyry-style alteration, geophysical signatures, and geochemistry within Nicola Group volcanics associated small diorite intrusions Company has submitted a Notice of Work application necessary for multiple ground-based Induced Polarization (“IP”) surveys in 2024 to generate additional drill targets



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1 ) (the“ Company ” or“ Collective ”) is pleased to provide a review of the Lamont Ridge target area in its flagship Princeton Project (the“ Project ” or the“ Property ”), in south-central B.C. The Property hosts several alkalic Cu-Au porphyry targets associated with Triassic diorite intrusions analogous to those associated with the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine, located approximately 10 km east of the Project. While the Trojan-Condor Corridor remains the highest priority target area, results from Phase II of the Company's two-phase soil geochemical survey (the“ Program ”), completed in 2023, confirmed four (4) promising prospects (see News Release dated January 8, 2024) with favourable geology, geophysical signatures, and/or historic geochemistry.



The Lamont Ridge area was previously recognized as a high-priority porphyry target on the basis of favourable geology, strongly anomalous ore and pathfinder elements from rock samples, potassic alteration (inferred from low Th:K ratios in radiometric data), and erratic propylitic-style alteration and, to a lesser degree, mineralization.1,2 Analytical results from soil sampling in 2023 are interpreted to have further delineated porphyry-style Cu-Au-Mo geochemical anomalies in B-Horizon soils overlying Lamont Ridge, including 8 samples from the Lamont Ridge (LAM) and Findlay soil grids yielding >100 – 335 ppm Cu. Furthermore, one sample returned 1.89 g/t Au from the Lamont Ridge grid. In addition, historical placer gold production, reported further downstream in Lamont Creek in the early 1900s, supports the metal endowment documented in the area.3

Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer of Collective, commented,“The results of the 2023 soil sampling program and further work on the 2008 airborne geophysical data have confirmed the mineral potential of the Lamont Ridge – Findlay corridor. This area has highly favourable geology, with previous work interpreted to indicate significant hydrothermal alteration and porphyry-style mineralization spatially associated with small, Late Triassic age diorite intrusions. We have demonstrated that the Princeton Property has multiple viable target areas in addition to the drill-ready Trojan-Condor Corridor. The Company expects to further delineate and advance these secondary targets using 3D Induced Polarization (IP) surveys in 2024, a method Kodiak Copper has successfully used to generate drill targets at their nearby MPD Property.”





Figure 1. Lamont Ridge to Findlay Target Corridor with Aeromagnetic anomalies, propylitic and inferred potassic alteration, diorite intrusions, and 2023 soil geochemical results for copper.

Rock samples collected by the previous operator in 2010 in the Lamont Ridge area contain very strongly anomalous copper, molybdenum, and lead, strongly anomalous gold and silver, and moderately anomalous zinc.1 Additionally, analysis of rock samples yielded moderately to very strongly anomalous results for the pathfinder elements cobalt, iron, antimony, selenium, uranium, tungsten, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, sulphur, tellurium, and bismuth.5 Analytical results for 2023 soil samples similarly returned strongly anomalous copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, as well as for the pathfinder elements tellerium, antimony, arsenic, lithium and moderate selenium, bismuth, and tungsten; and localized thallium at Findlay.

A multi-sensor airborne Fugro geophysical survey, completed in 2008, revealed multiple areas of elevated potassium (K) with relatively low thorium (Th) (see Figure 1).6 Potassic alteration, usually comprising K-feldspar, magnetite, and biotite, is an important indicator for proximity to porphyry copper systems. Because thorium does not usually accompany potassium in potassic alteration, low Th:K ratios are interpreted as possible secondary potassic anomalies rather than those caused from lithological variations. A truck-borne spectrometer road survey conducted in 2011 (gamma ray spectrometry) expanded and refined these areas (see Figure 1).7 Localized magnetite alteration, a common feature of porphyry and associated skarn deposits, has also been noted by geologists at various locales throughout the area. Evaluation of the results of further processing of the 2008 Fugro data, also completed in 2023, defined several discrete magnetic lows (e.g. Lam) and magnetic highs (e.g. Findlay) in the area (see Figure 1),8 interpreted as possibly due to the presence of magnetite and magnetite-destructive alteration, respectively, associated with porphyry-style hydrothermal systems.

The Company has submitted a Notice of Work application (see News Release dated January 12, 2024) necessary to conduct up to 30 km of IP surveys on multiple grids in the Lamont Ridge – Findlay target areas in 2024. Currently, the most advanced target on the Property, the Trojan-Condor Corridor, is defined by a large (approximately 1.5 x 3.3 km), strong (>20 mV/V) chargeability anomaly along the corridor (see News Release dated August 10, 2023). The Company notes Kodiak Copper has successfully used 3D IP to generate drill targets at their MPD Property 20 km northeast of the Property.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P. Geo., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101.

The information disclosed is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project.

References

