Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 43 Years Of Invention In Processing Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.

MPI's Intelligent Magnetic Separation System - Intell-I-Mag

Magnetic Products, Inc Staff at Employee Event in July 2023

Magnetic Products, Inc, has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction since 1981.

- Michael Hadjinian, President, Magnetic Products, IncHIGHLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magnetic Products, Inc (MPI), an industrial processing equipment manufacturer, is proud to be celebrating its 43rd anniversary last week. Born out of a desire to create a company that put its people first and created a culture of continuous improvement, Magnetic Products, Inc, has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction since 1981.MPI President, Michael Hadjinian says,“This milestone is a testament to the importance of treating your people with respect and valuing the contributions of every person in your organization. We would not have been around for more than four decades if we didn't think first about our team.”Over the years, Magnetic Products, Inc, has grown from a modest startup to a market leader in the magnetic separation industry, leading the development of new products and making important contributions to the food safety industry by improving metal control technology. Just two years after its founding, the company brought the world's first quick-clean permanent magnetic separators to the market with the self-cleaning drawer magnet. Now industry standard, this achievement was one of many in the history of the company.Now, MPI has developed the world's first sensor-enabled magnetic separation system that gives operators the ability to monitor the saturation level of their magnets without shutting down their processing line.“The Intell-I-Mag ® system is a revolutionary product,” says Kyle Rhodes, Vice President of Business Development at MPI.“It has the power to change how companies approach their entire metal control strategy and give the industry valuable data on the effectiveness of magnetic separators at different saturation levels. We are currently relying on strength ratings of magnets that are shut down and clean – this live processing information is brand new data and can help us to set the industry standard for the number, strength, location, and cleaning frequency of magnetic separators required for optimal protection from metal contamination.”Hadjinian adds,“That's the great thing about focusing on having great people – you can do things no one else can. No one else is making an intelligent magnet, just like no one was making a quick clean magnet until we did – and now look at them, they're everywhere. When you have the best people, and you treat them well, they will create things no one ever thought were possible.”In addition to magnetic separation equipment, MPI also engineers and manufactures a full line of material handling solutions including scrap shakers, beltless magnetic conveyors, part out conveyors, and more.“Across all our products, we focus on creating solutions for problems our customers are facing,” adds Rhodes.“Just like our magnetic separators address unplanned downtime for magnet maintenance, our turnkey scrap and material handling systems are designed to run 24/7/365 virtually maintenance free to provide continuous scrap and parts movement to make the process more efficient and safer.”Magnetic Products, Inc's commitment to innovation has been at the heart of its growth. With a strong focus on customer needs and industry trends, the company has consistently developed cutting-edge solutions that address customer challenges and deliver continuous value to the industry.

Meredith Newman

MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.

+1 2488875600

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn