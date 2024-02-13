Intensity Of Fighting In Tavria Direction Increases - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The intensity of hostilities is increasing in the Tavria direction.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 645 people, and this is the highest since the beginning of the year.

"The intensity of combat actions is increasing. The number of artillery attacks made by the enemy in our operational area on February 12 is also the highest this year - 1,267. The same with airstrikes - 67 of them were recorded," emphasized Tarnavskyi.

He noted that 41 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed or damaged, not including drones. These include five tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, eight artillery systems, 10 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment. Ukrainian forces also eliminated an ammunition depot and another important enemy facility.

280 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were neutralized or destroyed. At the same time, Lancet and ZALA attack drones (one of each) in the Donetsk region were destroyed by small arms, the commander emphasized.

According to Tarnavskyi, another 10 militants were captured in the Avdiivka direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 20 Russian servicemen were captured in the Tavria direction over the past week.