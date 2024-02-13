Azerbaijan Dismisses Armenia's Claims, Labels Them Baseless Amid Escalation Accusations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The claims made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the measures taken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in response to the provocation by the Armenian side are a pretext for escalation are entirely baseless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani side has eliminated the threat emanating from the Armenian military outpost following the military provocation that injured an Azerbaijani serviceman. This measure was purely a retaliatory one.

Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process, and calls on the Armenian side to refrain from military escalations that would jeopardize the efforts to that end," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.