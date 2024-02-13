Azerbaijan Dismisses Armenia's Claims, Labels Them Baseless Amid Escalation Accusations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The claims made
by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the measures
taken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in response to the
provocation by the Armenian side are a pretext for escalation are
entirely baseless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
said, Trend reports.
"The Azerbaijani side has eliminated the threat emanating from
the Armenian military outpost following the military provocation
that injured an Azerbaijani serviceman. This measure was purely a
retaliatory one.
Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process, and calls on the
Armenian side to refrain from military escalations that would
jeopardize the efforts to that end," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian
armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.
