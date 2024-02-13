Merck Life Science Extends Its Mou With Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Merck Life Science is pleased to announce the extension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); reinforcing their collaborative efforts in operating the Centre for Microbiological Analysis Training (C-MAT) at the National Food Laboratory (NFL) facility in Ghaziabad. This agreement underpins their commitment to strengthening food safety initiatives across the nation. The C-MAT will continue to engage in a range of activities, including Analytical Trainings, Research, Method Development and Rapid Kits Validation in the field of microbiology. This collaborative effort between FSSAI and Merck emphasizes the importance of a unified approach towards food safety.



