Kuwait Amir, Bahrain King Chair Official Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Official talks between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain were held at Sakhir Palace Tuesday afternoon, in which His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired the Kuwaiti side, while King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa chaired the Bahraini side.

During the discussion session, they reviewed the distinguished relations linking Kuwait and Bahrain and the bilateral cooperation, and ways to boost the established strong relatios.

Discussions also addressed the pursuit of more partnership to expand frameworks of action to support and enhance the progress of the Gulf Cooperation Council, highlighting issues of common interest, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

His Highness the Amir congratulated the King of Bahrain on the twenty-third anniversary of the National Action Charter of Bahrain, and wished perpetual development and prosperity for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people under the leadership of King Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir attended the session. (pickup previous)

seo









MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107845981