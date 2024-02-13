Qatari Ambassador Commends Jordanian Team's Performance In Asian Cup Final

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani commended the outstanding performance of the Jordanian national team players in the final of the Asian Cup held in the Qatari capital, Doha.Speaking at a sports event organized by the Qatari embassy in Amman to celebrate the Sports Day of the State of Qatar, the Qatari ambassador expressed his admiration for the Jordanian team, stating, "I raise my hat in salute to the resilient Jordanians. Congratulations to Qatar, congratulations to the Nashama, and salutes to them for their honorable and commendable performance."During the celebration, the Qatari ambassador emphasized the profoundness of Qatari-Jordanian relations across various domains, notably in sports.Highlighting Qatar's unique initiative, the Sports Day, aimed at promoting the significance of sports and its impact on societal well-being, the ambassador reiterated the event's importance.The sports day, held at the gymnasium of the Orthodox Club, featured diverse activities including football, tug-of-war, basketball, table tennis, and a taekwondo demonstration.Ambassador Al Thani concluded the event by distributing gifts to participating children and attendees.