Eser Gündüz's 'This Is A Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' 16Th 28Th February 2024

Eser Gündüz, 'The Grey', 2024, Mixed Media on Framed Resin, 53 x 53 cm

Eser Gündüz, 'Investigative Objects', 2023, Mixed Media on Canvas, 200 x 300 cm

Eser in his studio, 'Les Bastides', 2024, Mixed Media on Canvas, 200 x 250 cm

Turkish contemporary expressionist Eser Gündüz presents his forthcoming exhibition 'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' at HOFA Gallery London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOFA Gallery (HOFA) today announces the return of Turkish contemporary expressionist Eser Gündüz to their London gallery in Mayfair with his latest exhibition. Set to run from 16th – 28th February, the show titled 'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' and features 17 new works exploring the relationship between nature and urban life.Gündüz progressively extends his practice in this new exhibition to actively challenge our concept that our world is often considered as dull, desolate and monotonous. The colour grey befittingly associates itself with negative connotations in today's society, although he retracts this theory by reminding us that historically the colour grey was once interpreted as a symbol of hope and happiness during the Middle Ages, simultaneously altering our perception to encourage us to find the beauty within the bleak.His recent relocation from urban Provence to rural France has profoundly influenced his perspective on nature, reflected in the distinct departure from his past vibrant creations to a muted colour palette. The works highlight his belief that beauty can be found even in the depths of darkness, showcasing elements like nuclear reactors and factory chimneys to emphasise the coexistence of nature and urban life.Gündüz's explains,“Living in nature changed my perspective entirely. Witnessing its constant renewal despite human impact, especially the grey elements, inspired a new aesthetic for me. In essence, the world, with its mix of good and bad, will always remain worth painting.”The exhibition introduces an innovative and technical element, with some works featuring an electronic component that illuminates his signature resin frame. Gündüz utilises in order to symbolise that darkness can easily be illuminated, reminding viewers not to be deceived by the mundane, as turning on the lights reveals hidden beauty.HOFA co-founder and curator, Simonida Pavicevic, praises Gündüz's new exhibition stating, "Eser Gündüz's use of muted colours and the blending of organic elements with urban grey captures the essence of our contemporary world. His intricate compositions offer thought provoking themes, offering viewers a distinctive and engaging experience."Eser Gündüz's 'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' exhibition launches at HOFA Gallery, Bruton Street, Mayfair, 16th – 28th February 2024Press Preview 15th February 2024RSVP ...HOFA GalleryContactFalon McLean...+44 7845 750318Notes to EditorsEser GündüzThe Turkish contemporary expressionist painter is a relative newcomer whose unique approach to exploring his otherworldly subject matter has won him critical acclaim. His work combines surrealism, retro-futurism, and fantasy in fascinating ways, and with clear references to the aesthetics of architectural drawings, scientific diagrams, cartography and childish doodles.His first solo exhibition, held in Milan in 2021, was widely successful, culminating in collaborative projects with Swiss luxury watch company Franck Muller and Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia.HOFA GalleryHOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art) specializes in contemporary art by established and emerging international artists. HOFA is determined to feature a multitude of artistic disciplines with an intent focus on exceptional talent, diversity and cultural relevance. Dedicated to supporting rare talent and making their work globally accessible, the gallery works closely with all of its artists to ensure the highest level of excellence and integrity across its locations in London, Los Angeles and Mykonos.With a unique selection of highly collectable artworks of appreciative value and an uncompromising dedication to art world innovation, the gallery is committed to its mission in cultural leadership. Using new technologies and digital innovations, HOFA pledges an accessible entry point to the market and inclusivity to art collectors on all levels.House of Fine Art (HOFA)11 Bruton Street, MayfairLondon W1J 6PYUnited Kingdom

