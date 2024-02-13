Shiftkey Report Reveals Texas Healthcare Workers Make Frequent Personal Sacrifices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ShiftKey's "Solutions To Healthcare Burnout Report" Reveals Schedule Flexibility and Quality Time With Family Prevent Care Fatigue And Support Mental Health

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace disrupting healthcare through data and workforce empowerment, today released findings from its "Solutions to Healthcare Burnout Report," including insights from healthcare professionals in Texas - 96% of whom say working in the industry requires major personal sacrifices.

Through the report, ShiftKey explores how these sacrifices influence professionals' lives and their ability to address personal and professional needs and highlights how burnout impacts healthcare workers. The report also reveals how independent working options can help alleviate these professionals' challenges, using insights directly from front-line workers.

Texan healthcare workers' personal caregiving responsibilities compound burnout

According to the report, which surveyed nurses and healthcare workers in Texas, 81% of healthcare professionals say they've experienced burnout, with the majority ( 66% ) saying they're at risk of burnout right now and 38% noting that they've considered leaving the field altogether.

Additionally, 78% of respondents say that they have caretaking responsibilities in their personal lives. When asked how they manage their caregiving obligations, 67% say balancing caregiving responsibilities outside of work with their professional duties is difficult.



55%

of healthcare workers are caring for children

41%

are taking care of parents

31%

have their own chronic health challenges 19%

are taking care of extended family members

Texas' healthcare workers are passionate about their profession but feel that their challenges aren't understood

Healthcare is a calling for many, and helping others as part of their work is fulfilling. Despite dealing with burnout, the majority ( 88% )

of Texas healthcare professionals wouldn't trade their careers for another.

However, they feel misunderstood, with an overwhelming 95% of respondents stating that people don't comprehend the challenges of their work. Most ( 91% ) healthcare workers say their job is more demanding than the average American's, and 45% say it is much more demanding.

The majority of Texas nurses and healthcare professionals are making significant personal sacrifices for their work

While burnout has been well documented in the healthcare field, there is little data on its impact on these professionals' personal lives. ShiftKey's "Solutions To Healthcare Burnout Report" found that 92% of Texan respondents say healthcare workers often have to miss out on key life events, and almost all

( 97% ) respondents have missed at least one major event due to work commitments, such as birthdays ( 76% ), major holidays ( 68% ), vacations ( 65% ) and weddings ( 43% ).

Almost

1 in 3 have even had to miss funerals ( 30% ).

Healthcare workers also find it difficult to keep up with the activities that impact their overall quality of life, including:



Finding time to spend with family ( 88% )

Pursuing personal hobbies ( 88% )

Self-care ( 86% ) Mental health and wellness ( 82% )

Quality time with family and schedule flexibility are critical to solving healthcare worker burnout in Texas

An overwhelming 96% of respondents agree that nurses and healthcare workers need more scheduling flexibility to combat burnout, with 96% noting that healthcare professionals can benefit from the flexibility provided by independent contractor work.

For many healthcare professionals, quality time with family is a key tool to combat work-related fatigue. In fact, 80% of healthcare workers say quality family time is the top way they manage stress. To get more quality time with family, 50% of respondents say they need better schedule flexibility.

In addition to time with family, healthcare professionals combat burnout with:



Exercise ( 76% )

Self-care ( 64% ) Mental health support like therapy or meditation ( 57% )

In tandem with the new report, ShiftKey has partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to host visits to UT Southwestern and Children's Medical Center Plano. These two visits will feature Dallas Mavericks players in addition to appearances from Mavericks mascot Champ, The Mavs ManiAACs and the D-Town Crew. ShiftKey employees will also facilitate patient time with players and partake in photo opportunities.

"Healthcare workers in Texas and across the United States want the ability to own their own schedules and maintain the flexibility to make choices that are right for them," said Regan Parker, Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer, ShiftKey. "Our research indicates that these workers often feel deprived of the opportunity to pursue interests outside of work and dedicate time to loved ones, which only exacerbates the chronic burnout experienced across the industry. The autonomy ShiftKey's marketplace offers is an alternative approach to work that grants individuals the flexibility required for consistent work-life balance, which, in turn, combats healthcare worker attrition and promotes higher-quality patient care."

Read the national report here: ShiftKey/Trends

To stay updated on the latest news around ShiftKey, follow ShiftKey on

LinkedIn ,

Instagram and

Facebook .

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming access and integrity in the workforce. By leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs, ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information, visit

.

About Mavs Care

The Dallas Mavericks strive to be champions on the court and in the community. We are dedicated to building a stronger community through educational programs, health and wellness initiatives, environmental efforts, support for military veterans and first responders, racial equity and social justice programs, and grants to nonprofit organizations. Through our community programs and the Mavs Foundation, we are changing lives in North Texas and have impacted thousands of children, families and communities. Learn more at Mavs/Community @mavsoffcourt

SOURCE ShiftKey