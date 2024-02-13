Cognition Science And Discovery Center Achieves Certified Autism Centertm Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center is now a Certified Autism CenterTM, supporting Traverse City's goal of becoming a Certified Autism DestinationTM.

- Cheyenne Roof, program director at COGNiTiON

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center , dedicated to providing an interactive learning environment for individuals of all ages, is proud to announce it has earned the designation of Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Achieving the CAC designation means that COGNiTiON's staff have undergone autism-specific training provided by IBCCES to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families. This training equips the center's team with the necessary tools and knowledge to ensure that all visitors can have a safe and enriching experience, enhancing COGNiTiON's ability to serve the community effectively.

"As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that aims to offer an environment for young and old, we want to offer as much to the community as we possibly can. Becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM means we will have the knowledge and skills to offer more to our guests to make sure we can provide them with a safe and comfortable experience. We want everyone to feel like they can discover and explore our center in comfort and with the safety of having the attendants trained to navigate all who visit us," said Cheyenne Roof, program director at COGNiTiON.

In line with this commitment, COGNiTiON is excited to introduce sensory-friendly days. These specially designed days will feature controlled lighting, reduced sound congestion and publicized schedules to ensure a comfortable environment for guests with sensory needs. In addition, sensory kits are also in the planning stages, aimed at further enhancing the guest experience upon availability.

The center's CAC designation aligns with the vision shared by Traverse City Tourism to make Traverse City a Certified Autism DestinationTM, an accolade also bestowed by IBCCES. This initiative recognizes communities with a variety of lodging, entertainment and recreational organizations that have undergone specialized training and certification to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. COGNiTiON now stands alongside other notable Traverse City landmarks, such as the Garden Theatre, Dennos Museum Center, Lake n Pines Lodge, Traverse City Tourism and Great Lakes Children's Museum, with many others in process.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, commented on the certification, "COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center's commitment to the autism community and their efforts to enhance understanding and assistance is commendable. Our programs are designed to empower organizations like COGNiTiON with the tools and knowledge to provide outstanding experiences to all guests. This certification is not only a testament to their dedication, but also a significant contribution to the broader Certified Autism DestinationTM movement championed by Traverse City Tourism."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES also created AutismTravel, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About COGNiTiON

COGNiTiON is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It was started by a Benzie mother-daughter duo in 2017 and grew exponentially with community support. The center serves thousands of guests, hundreds of members, eight counties and beyond, and is open year round! We value life-long education, STEM, art, opportunities for all, community, creativity, intergenerational connections, social skill development, parental support, local businesses, Benzie County, our lovely natural resources, and YOU!

