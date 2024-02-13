The CMTA Appoints Professor Charlotte Sumner, M.D., To Its Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professor Charlotte Sumner, M.D., CMTA Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR) Scientific Advisory Board

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association welcomes to its STAR Advisory Board, Dr. Charlotte Sumner, accelerating research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease treatments.

GLENOLDEN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) research that's aimed at bringing treatments and a cure to patients of this rare disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Charlotte Sumner to its Strategy to Accelerate Research (STAR) Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Charlotte J. Sumner, M.D., is a Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience and Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. She is a Daniel Nathans Scientific Innovator and the Vice Chair for Clinical Research in the Department of Neurology. Dr. Sumner is also President of the Peripheral Nerve Society.The CMTA's SAB, comprising top experts in CMT, provides scientific input, evaluates ongoing or proposed CMTA-funded research projects, and guides the Association's research strategy.“I am so pleased to join the CMTA STAR Scientific Advisory Board at a time when the CMTA is gaining real momentum in developing disease modifying therapeutics for patients,” says Dr. Sumner.“The CMTA's research investments and advocacy have been an essential part of this progress, and I am thrilled to be part of this fantastic organization.”“The CMTA is delighted to welcome someone of Dr. Sumner's stature and experience to our STAR Scientific Advisory Board ,” says Dr. Sue Bruhn, CMTA CEO.“We look forward to working with her on strategies to accelerate treatments for the CMT community.”Dr. Sumner cares for patients with inheritable neuromuscular diseases and co-directs the Johns Hopkins Muscular Dystrophy Association Care Center, the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) clinic, and most importantly, co-directs the CMTA's Centers of Excellence CMT clinic, which delivers multidisciplinary clinical care, engages in international natural history studies, and provides cutting edge therapeutics.Dr. Sumner's research laboratory focuses on the genetic and cellular pathogenesis of motor neuron and peripheral nerve disorders with particular attention to identification of disease genes, characterization of molecular and cellular disease mechanisms, and preclinical development of therapeutics. Her work has contributed to the discovery of several CMT-causal genes and to the scientific foundations leading to three new approved gene-directed therapeutics. The CMTA proudly welcomes Dr. Sumner and her expertise to its SAB.About CMTNamed after the three doctors who first described it in 1886: Charcot, Marie, and Tooth, CMT affects one in every 2,500 people-a rare disease subdivided into multiple subtypes, each with a lower prevalence. Due to the degradation of their nerves, people with CMT suffer lifelong progressive muscle weakness and atrophy of the arms and legs, and can affect other parts of the body. This leads to problems with balance, walking, hand use, and more. There currently is no treatment or cure for this debilitating disease.About the CMTAThe CMTA is a community-focused, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the development of new treatments for CMT, to improve the quality of life for people with CMT, and, ultimately, to find a cure. As the leading global philanthropic funder of CMT research, the CMTA unites the community with clinicians and industry experts to accelerate the advancement of treatments, with investments of more than $24 million since 2008. For more information, visit

Kenny Raymond

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association

+1 734-862-8702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok