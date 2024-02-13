State Of Alert Declared Ahead Of Rainstorm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Local Administration Tuesday declared a state of alert in municipal emergency rooms and joint service councils, to deal with a rainstorm, which is forecast to cross the Kingdom tomorrow.The ministry issued a flood warning to those living in low-lying areas as the Department of Meteorology forecast heavy downpours that could trigger flash floods in some areas.Ministry Secretary-General Nidal Adwan said necessary procedures have been taken and response crews and mechinery were in the field according to the emergency plan.He urged the public to heed safety precautions and stay clear of flood streams, call the ministry's main emergency room when needed and report any accidents.