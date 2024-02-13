Augmedix Names Tomer Levy As New Senior Vice President Of Engineering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With deep experience in developing operational efficiency and innovation, Levy will be working to aid Augmedix in scaling its products, accelerating product development, and aligning with the needs of large healthcare enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that Tomer Levy joined the company in January 2024 in the newly-created Senior Vice President of Engineering role.



Levy brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare information technology. Throughout his career, he has delivered innovative solutions in healthcare IT to large enterprises worldwide.

“We are thrilled to have Tomer join Augmedix as we continue to push the boundaries of AI-powered medical documentation technology to alleviate administrative burden,” said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix.“Tomer has a distinguished career managing complex, global infrastructures, and having him on the Augmedix team will allow us to optimize engineering performance, streamline product development, and accelerate scalability to health systems across the nation. Tomer's ownership of our production systems will enable our CTO, Saurav Chatterjee, to focus on pushing the frontiers of AI technology embedded in our platform.”

Prior to joining Augmedix, Levy most recently served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Change Healthcare. He is passionate about the adoption of cloud technologies that will define a new benchmark for simplicity, cost-effectiveness, cybersecurity, and leveraging data for improved clinical outcomes. Levy worked closely with the Google Cloud Platform team to build a transformative cloud-native solution for medical imaging that set a new standard for scale, reliability, and efficiency.

“It is an exciting time to join Augmedix as the company builds on its leadership in medical documentation and prepares to launch new products and features in the coming months,” said Levy.“I am looking forward to working with this impressive team to further accelerate development and ultimately continue to deliver on Augmedix's mission of collaborating with hospitals and health systems to improve clinician and patient experiences.”

Levy graduated from the executive MBA program at Tel Aviv University and earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and economics.

