Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 15 February at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and an inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30.

Expected settlement date is 22 February 2024.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .