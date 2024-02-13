Explosions Heard In Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In some areas of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russian troops, the sounds of explosions can be heard.
The press service of the Mariupol City Council reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Local chats report the sounds of explosions. Residents write that it is loud in the Primorskyi district and the 23rd neighborhood," the statement reads.
The city council noted that the invaders inform about the work of air defense.
At least 8,000 people died in Mariupol
from war-related causes - HRW
As reported, explosions are increasingly frequent in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops, including Mariupol, and enemy weapons depots, military equipment and manpower are being destroyed. Ukrainian partisans are also making life difficult for the invaders in the TOT.
